Community honors Fort Mill veteran with new roof

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill veteran’s service is being honored by his community with what they say is more than a home renovation project.

Tim Parker spent more than a decade serving in the United States Army. To thank him for his service, he was selected to receive a brand-new roof Wednesday.

“It’s just awesome,” Parker told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

The gift was made possible from the Roof Deployment Project, a partnership between Merritt Roofing, Purple Heart Homes and Owens Corning. Since it began in 2016, they’ve supported more than 700 military members.

“It’s important to give back to the community,” Scot Gelinas, the sales manager at Owens Corning, said. “We get so much, and we want to give back as much as we can.”

Parker says he and his wife had been dealing with problems with his roof for about 10 years.

“I just can’t believe it,” he said. “It’s such a relief off our chest to have that taken care of, that our house will be secured for the rest of our lives.”

For the crew making it all possible, this isn’t just another job.

“You don’t get this with every job, so to be able to do this and give back feels really good,” Gelinas said.

Parker says the new roof is more than just a fix. It’s a reminder that his service has not been forgotten.

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