Community members push against proposed gas power plants in Roxboro

ROXBORO, N.C. — Opponents of Duke Energy’s plan to build two new natural gas power plants in Roxboro say they will set the state back in its fight against climate change and cause more pollution than the coal plant they are meant to replace.

At a hearing last on Duke’s draft air quality permit, attendees pointed out evidence that the plants will have higher levels of pollutants like volatile organic compounds and carbon monoxide.

Duke Energy said these power plants are needed to meet near-term growth and guarantee 24/7 power.

The company will have another hearing next Tuesday about plans to replace the Marshall Steam Station in Catawba County with a natural gas plant.

