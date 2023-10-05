Community rallies with musical fundraiser for postal worker hurt in carjacking

MARS HILL, N.C. — Community members are rallying around a postal worker who was shot and carjacked in Mar Hill, according to reports from WLOS.

Teresa Ramsay said the incident occurred while she was delivering mail on Sept. 5.

When those who frequent the old Mars Hill Theatre found out what happened to Ramsay, they jumped in to help.

“I was like, ‘Hey, let’s do a music benefit. Let’s do it at the hometown place we do trivia at,’” fundraiser organizer Jammie McHone said.

A month later, Mars Theatre Brewing Co. is set to host a fundraiser to help Ramsay with medical bills, according to WLOS.

“It’s a big celebration,” McHone said. “Not just because she made it, but it’s the fact that it’ll be all of her friends and family together.”

Organizers said although thousands of dollars have already been raised for Ramsay, they are still expecting a big turnout.

“All the proceeds are going to her,” Spruill said. “We’re doing 35% of our sales, which will go towards her. It’s all about taking care of her.”

To make a donation via the GoFundMe page set up for Ramsay, click here.

VIDEO: Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier in western NC taken into custody

