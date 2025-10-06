Community seeks answers on future of closed Shelby elementary school

SHELBY, N.C. — Neighbors wonder what is going to happen to a former elementary school in shelby.

Marion Elementary School was shut down at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, alongside Graham Elementary School on the west end of Shelby, and neighbors are wondering what will happen to the vacant building.

On Oct. 3, the Cleveland County Board of Education announced there would be a special meeting to be held Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. at Central Services.

The agenda has one item, which is Marion Elementary School, and there will be an opportunity for public participation. The meeting will conclude with a closed session.

