DMV rule could delay driver’s education in Cleveland County schools

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Cleveland County could delay your teen’s chances to learn how to drive.

According to the Shelby Star, the DMV will not allow school employees to attend certification classes.

This is unless you have 15 school instructions. Cleveland County, however, only has 8.

The district attorney is requesting the State Attorney General’s Office to help train more teachers.

VIDEO: NC leaders want changes to cut long DMV lines

NC leaders want changes to cut long DMV lines

©2025 Cox Media Group