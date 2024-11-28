Company adding hundreds of jobs in HQ expansion

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based freight broker RXO Inc. is adding hundreds of jobs here as part of a headquarters expansion.

The company announced this week plans to invest $13.7 million into the expansion, which will add 216 jobs at its Ballantyne headquarters.

RXO announced the investment shortly after the state’s economic investment committee approved incentives for the project.

The expansion comes just months after RXO completed its $1.025 billion purchase of Coyote Logistics.

