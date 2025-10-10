Company slashing jobs in Charlotte exit

CHARLOTTE — A global manufacturer is shuttering its Charlotte facility and relocating those operations to South Carolina, impacting more than 170 local workers.

Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. is closing its TTI Floor Care North America site at 8405 IBM Drive in University City by June 1, 2026, the company disclosed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent to the N.C. Department of Commerce. The company said it will move operations to its large campus in Anderson, South Carolina.

TTI Floor Care produces vacuum cleaners and other floor-care appliances under brands like Hoover, Dirt Devil and Oreck.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: South Charlotte restaurant closing its doors

South Charlotte restaurant closing its doors

©2025 Cox Media Group