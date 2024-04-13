Computer, electronics retailer adds store here

CHARLOTTE — A computer and electronics retailer is about a month away from opening a Charlotte store — its first location in the Carolinas.

Micro Center will open its store at 4744 South Blvd. on May 10 with exclusive discounts and promotions, the national retailer said this week. The Charlotte store will have more than 25,000 products in stock including computers, electronic devices and other tech items.

CBJ reported last year that Ohio-based Micro Center had leased nearly 41,000 square feet next to Home Depot at Woodlawn Marketplace for the store, due to that site’s central and easily accessible location. It had been eyeing the Charlotte market for several years.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Disposal Of Electronics Can Be Dangerous For The Environment

Disposal Of Electronics Can Be Dangerous For The Environment Disposal Of Electronics Can Be Dangerous For The Environment





©2024 Cox Media Group