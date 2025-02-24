Concert for Carolina proceeds split among nonprofits

CHARLOTTE — Concert for Carolina raised more than $24 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

Eric Church and Luke Combs said the proceeds were split evenly among organizations of their choice.

Chuch put his portion of the proceeds into his Chief Cares nonprofit, which bought $850,000 worth of land to build dozens of homes in Avery County.

Combs split his portion of the proceeds between a few groups, including Manna and Second Harvest Food Banks.

Manna told the Observer that it provided 4.5 million meals between October and December.

Second Harvest Food Banks also provide thousands of meals immediately after the storm.

VIDEO: Concert for Carolina raises $24.5 million for Helene relief

Concert for Carolina raises $24.5 million for Helene relief





©2025 Cox Media Group