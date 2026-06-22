Charlotte City Council to hold final vote on interim mayor

CHARLOTTE — One of five candidates could officially be named Charlotte’s interim mayor Monday night.

It’s been a little over a month since Mayor Vi Lyles announced she is resigning effective June 30.

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Last week, Charlotte City Council narrowed over 100 candidates down to the final five: Former City Councilman and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Harold Cogdell, Civic leader Carrie Cook, N.C. Bar Association President Rob Harrington, Incumbent Councilman James Mitchell, and State Sen. Caleb Theodros.

5 finalists vie for Charlotte mayoral seat

City council heard from each candidate as they answered questions about how they would cooperate and work with city leaders and what their priorities would be during the interim period.

Councilmember Malcolm Graham says it will be a tough choice.

“Everyone really represented themselves well and really demonstrated a clear understanding of the priorities for the city of Charlotte,” he said.

In Monday night’s vote, if any one candidate gets six or more votes, they will become the interim mayor. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will advance to a runoff. That process will continue until a candidate is chosen.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for live coverage of the vote. Channel 9’s Government Reporter Joe Bruno will be live outside the Government Center with the latest from city council.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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