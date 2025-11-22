Concord Christmas parade to continue as scheduled following shooting at tree lighting ceremony

CONCORD, N.C. — The mayor of Concord announced on Saturday that the Concord Christmas Parade will proceed as scheduled after the Tree Lighting Ceremony was cancelled following a shooting.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony was cancelled Friday night after four people were injured in a shooting. Three suspects have since been identified, and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

“We are a resilient community and will not let the senseless actions of a few individuals steal another tradition from us,” Mayor Bill Dusch said. “Some families may choose to stay home, and we understand and respect their decision. We also know that many find comfort, harmony, and healing in community, and our parade has provided that for our City for nearly a century.”

This will be the city’s 97th Concord Christmas Parade.

Dusch announced Saturday morning that the parade and the Santa Scramble 5K would continue as scheduled, but with further security measures.

Several planned participants in the parade announced on Facebook that they will not be attending the event, including the Concord High School and Faith Academy Charter School bands.

The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: 4 hurt during shooting at Concord Tree Lighting Ceremony

4 hurt during shooting at Concord Tree Lighting Ceremony

©2025 Cox Media Group