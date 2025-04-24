Concord man charged in shooting death of his wife

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Concord man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, according to the police department.

On April 19, police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound on Princess Avenue SW.

At the scene, 65-year-old Miriam Renee Blue-Hopkins was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Her husband, 67-year-old Michael Hopkins, was then arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe the couple were involved in a domestic dispute when the shooting occurred. Hopkins is being held in Cabarrus County jail under a $1 million bond.

