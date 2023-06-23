Concord man faces federal charges, accused of hate crimes

CONCORD, N.C. — The Department of Justice is accusing a Concord man of hate crimes.

Investigators arrested Marin Hudak Thursday. He is accused of targeting people of color on several occasions.

A newly released criminal complaint says in one instance, Hudak yelled racial slurs and threatened to shoot a Black man.

In another instance, Hudak is accused of threatening to kill a Mexican man and trying to run him off the road.

Hudak faces several charges and is due back in court Monday.

VIDEO: National, local leaders meet with Sikh community as part of DOJs “United Against Hate” initiative

National, local leaders meet with Sikh community as part of DOJs “United Against Hate” initiative

©2023 Cox Media Group