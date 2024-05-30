Concord man wins $5 million off of scratch-off, plans to use winnings to pay mortgage

LOCUST, N.C. — A Concord man trusted his gut, and it paid off—literally!

After work, Eric Walker had a feeling about stopping and buying a lottery ticket just before his shift started in Locust. He went to the Food Lion on Main Street to buy his lucky 200X Cash ticket.

“Something was just telling me to pick that ticket,” he said.

Walker won the first $5 million top prize in the 200X The Cash game.

“When I scratched it, I couldn’t believe what I saw,” Walker said.

He called his wife right away to tell her the news; just like Walker, she couldn’t believe what he was saying.

“She just kept saying, ‘What, what, what.’”

On Thursday, Walker went to collect his prize and chose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,00 over 20 years. After state and federal taxes, Walker took home $178,759 and will get a check for $250,000 until the $5 million prize is paid.

He says he plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage.

