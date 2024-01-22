Concord middle school teacher, coach died in weekend crash

CONCORD, N.C. — Students and staff in Concord are remembering a middle school teacher who passed away in a car accident over the weekend.

Concord Police confirmed that Kendall Bost died when he crashed into a tree on Harris Street on Saturday night.

Cabarrus County Schools confirmed with Channel 9 that Bost was a social studies teacher at Concord Middle School.

He was a graduate of the Cabarrus education system and played a sport at Concord High School.

Cabarrus County Schools released this statement regarding his death:

Cabarrus County Schools is saddened by the death of Concord Middle School staff member, Kendall Bost, over the weekend.

Cabarrus County Schools crisis counseling teams will be available at Concord Middle School throughout the day to support the social-emotional needs of our students and staff members. Out of respect for the family’s need for dignity and privacy during this difficult time, we can provide no additional information.

The Cabarrus County Schools’ community extends their heartfelt sympathy and prayers to Mr. Bost’s family and friends.

CPD said no one else was involved in the accident. The crash is under investigation.

