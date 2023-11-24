Concord police ask for help finding missing man

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department put out an alert for a man considered missing Friday afternoon.
Officials say William Huston Horn was last seen walking south from the Embassy Suites on John Q Hammons Drive NW in Concord.
Horn is 73, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and a tan shirt.
Police say Horn is believed to have a cognitive impairment.
Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is aske4d to call the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.
(WATCH: Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered baby taken from Mebane)
©2023 Cox Media Group