CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department put out an alert for a man considered missing Friday afternoon.

Officials say William Huston Horn was last seen walking south from the Embassy Suites on John Q Hammons Drive NW in Concord.

Horn is 73, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and a tan shirt.

Concord police ask for help finding missing man, SOURCE: NC Center for Missing Persons

Police say Horn is believed to have a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is aske4d to call the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.

