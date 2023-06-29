Concord police officer ‘on administrative duty’ after assault charge

CONCORD, N.C. — An officer with the Concord Police Department is under internal investigation after the department learned he was accused of assault and false imprisonment.

CPD Lt. Kevin Berg was placed on administrative duty after charges were filed against him on June 21, according to the Concord Police Department.

Channel 9 obtained a criminal summons from investigators in Cabarrus County saying that Berg is being charged with injury to personal property, assault and battery, and false imprisonment.

According to the court documents, the incident happened on April 28. Berg, 44, allegedly pulled the victim out of a truck, grabbed his phone, and then restrained him while on the ground.

No other details were given. It’s not clear what led to the alleged fight. The case is under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

We asked a CPD spokesperson if this incident happened while Berg was on duty.

The city of Concord’s website says Berg was hired by CPD in 2004.

CPD didn’t provide any additional details, but did send the following statement to Channel 9: “The Concord Police Department is aware of criminal charges filed on June 21, 2023, pertaining to an incident at Lieutenant Kevin Berg’s residence in Cabarrus County. Lieutenant Berg was placed on administrative duty as soon as the department learned charges were filed against him. An internal administrative investigation is underway, which is standard practice for any employee accused of misconduct. Lieutenant Berg will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal case and administrative investigation.”

