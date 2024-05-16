Troopers: Rock thrown through windshield kills Burke County woman

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The highway patrol in Burke County is investigating a crash where a rock was thrown into the windshield of a car, killing a woman.

It happened Wednesday night along Conley Road, west of Morganton near Jeeter Carswell Road.

Troopers believe shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, someone threw the 5 to 8-pound rock from another vehicle or from the side of the road. It hit and killed 23-year-old Brittany Ferguson.

Investigators said Ferguson’s car continued off the road and then hit the front of a home. Witnesses said there was a large rock still in the front seat of the car and the wheels were spinning when they got up to the vehicle.

All Thursday morning, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw people driving slowly by the scene. Neighbors said Ferguson’s family members placed signs along the roadway where it happened, asking for help from the public.

“Evil. That’s all I can think of is evil, just pure evil,” said neighbor Heather Deal. “She was meeting up with her sister, is what I was told by family, and they were supposed to go and have a day at the Biltmore house.”

State troopers said they are looking for a white Chevrolet S-10 that was seen in the area, possibly with a teenager in the back. They, along with family, are hoping the person responsible comes forward in case.

