Man pleads guilty to supplying drugs that led to deadly overdose

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A person accused of supplying the drugs that led to a man’s fatal overdose pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

Marshall Abbott died due to fentanyl poisoning in 2022, one day before his 30th birthday.

Aaron Furr was arrested in connection with Abbott’s death and charged with death by distribution. Police say he supplied the fentanyl that killed Abbott.

In court Friday, Furr pleaded guilty to the charge. He was sentenced to about five and a half to seven and a half years in prison.

