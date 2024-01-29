Concord program aims to spread safe driving habits among teens as distracted driving increases

CONCORD, N.C. — With more distractions at our fingertips, teaching young drivers safe driving habits is now more crucial than ever.

In our area, a Concord-based organization, Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe (B.R.A.K.E.S.), works with teens across the United States to raise awareness about safe driving habits.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. program was founded by former drag racer Doug Herbert after he lost both of his young sons in a tragic accident. Over the years, they’ve helped teens learn to drive defensively and safely and how to avoid problems on the roads.

Doc McKinney is the staffing director for B.R.A.K.E.S. and, like Herbert, has a background in drag racing. His philosophy is to prepare the students for problems on the road before they happen, so they know how to respond safely.

He touched on the five different exercises they teach students during the B.R.A.K.E.S., including the drop wheel, where many young drivers’ panic causes more harm than good.

“Drop wheel is when the two right-side tires go off the side of the road. What happens is people panic; they yank that steering wheel, slam on the breaks, the car slides across the road, hits a tree, hits a dump truck, whatever,” McKinney said. “It’s also the easiest thing to fix; all you have to do is let off the gas, don’t panic, don’t yank that steering wheel, ease it back on the road, maybe go to the car wash and wash the mud off.”

B.R.A.K.E.S. plans to host its next safe-driving class during the second weekend of February at the Z-Max Speedway in Concord.

For more information about B.R.A.K.E.S., click here.

