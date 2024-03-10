Local

Concord restaurant introduces donation program to help residents struggling with food insecurity

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CONCORD, N.C. — A pub in Concord is sharing the love and encouraging others to follow.

Afton Pub and Pizza on Village Drive NW is increasing efforts to feed members of their community with their Pub It Forward program.

Launched by owner, Jordan Kolod, the program provides meals to those who need it most through donations.

A donation of $20 applies to any menu item and a $6 donation will cover any kids’ menu item. Every donation will be matched by the Afton Pub.

As of Sunday, five meals have already been donated and there are a total of 10 available.

