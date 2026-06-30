Construction begins on Dilworth and South End mixed-income development

CHARLOTTE — Construction is underway on a new apartment complex on the edges of Dilworth and South End, near The Pearl.

Twelve03 at Centre South is a mixed-income development along South Caldwell Street. It will house 329 units, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The developer is partnering with Inlivian, Charlotte’s housing authority, to get the complex open by 2028.

The complex will be walking distance from The Pearl Medical Campus in Midtown. Companies, including Siemens, Stryker and Ircad are setting up offices there. It’s also home to Wake Forest School of Medicine.

The Pearl will eventually have residential and retail space as well.

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