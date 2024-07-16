Construction underway on Beatty’s Ford Beach Project

DENVER, N.C. — Construction is underway for the Beatty’s Ford Beach Project, which is at the end of Unity Church Road in Denver, officials announced Tuesday.

Beatty’s Ford Beach will give visitors access to swim in Lake Norman.

There will also be a fishing pier and a building with concessions and bathrooms.

Drivers will be able to enter and exit the park on a looped drive and there will be additional paved parking.

Construction should be completed by the fall of 2024 and the swim beach will open to the public in May 2025.

The beach will be the third public access area for swimming on Lake Norman.

“We are very excited for this project as it will add another amenity for Lincoln County families

and visitors. Lake Norman is the largest man-made lake in the state of North Carolina, and

creating a safe and enjoyable access for the public to enjoy adds to the caliber of our

community,” said John Parks, the director of Parks and Recreation.





