Construction worker in Huntersville says driver attacked him

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A construction worker says he was attacked by a driver while he was directing traffic in a Huntersville work zone.

Video obtained by Channel 9 shows the moment that someone walks up and punches Caleb Johnson while he’s holding a stop sign.

The owner of the construction company told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that he and the worker plan to press charges Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Tuesday, when Johnson says he tried to get the driver to stop. Workers are trained to bring down a stop sign like the arm of a railroad crossing as a last resort. Johnson did that, and the driver got out of his vehicle after Johnson stopped him. The driver then hits Johnson and walks away.

The company emphasized to Faherty the importance of keeping the workers here safe and other motorists from being hit.

Johnson spoke with Faherty and said it was “crazy.”

“I think the scariest part was he talked to me, he was very nonthreatening, nonaggressive. So I think it was scary despite being in that much control, the fact that he was so willing to hit someone,” Johnson said.

Faherty learned of a similar incident earlier this year in Rowan County.

The driver hasn’t been identified at this time.

