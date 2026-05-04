‘It builds equity’: Panthers legend on why he hosts clinics for young athletes

CHARLOTTE — Football may be in the offseason, but some young athletes still got practice in on Sunday.

It’s thanks to Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. and his foundation.

They brought kids together at Symphony Park for a skills clinic.

Channel 9 spoke with Smith about why he holds events like this.

“It builds equity for us to know when you see us, we’re showing up and we care, and we’re here to help,” Smith said.

His foundation is also partnering with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg County for a health fair.

Families can get free vaccinations, blood pressure checks, anxiety screenings, and more.

That is on May 16.

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