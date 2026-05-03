Mecklenburg County to implement mandatory burn ban across park system, residents react

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — With little relief for our dry conditions, Duke Energy says it is in stage two of its low inflow protocols.

That means the utility has stopped raising water levels on area lakes during the weekends.

This is bad news for boaters, and this comes on top of new restrictions from Mecklenburg County’s parks and facilities.

Normally Lake Norman would be full of boats on a Sunday, but because of the drought, it’s nearly empty.

Next to boating, a lot of park goers’ favorite activity is probably grilling, but starting Monday, there will be a burn ban put into effect.

While it’s in effect the use of charcoal grills, propane or gas grills, fire pits, campfires, bonfires, or open flames of any kind are off limits.

That news comes as a disappointment to a lot of regular park users.

“I’m a big fan of grilling at the park, at home, just like everybody else,” said Jordan Jones. “But at the end of the day, it is a matter of civic duty in making sure you don’t accidentally cause a much bigger problem.”

If you violate the burn ban, there is a $100 citation plus a court cost of $183. If you cause an out of control fire, you have to pay to put it out, which could cost a lot more than $283.

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