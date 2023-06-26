Construction worker killed on Catawba County highway, 1 more hurt

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after two construction workers were struck by a vehicle in Catawba County.

Troopers said the incident occurred on Highway 150 near Vinewood Road.

One worker was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

The victims have not been identified. It is not clear if anyone is in custody.

Troopers say NC 150 is expected to be shut down for at least two hours due to this collision.

