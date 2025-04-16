Construction to wrap soon on St. Jude Dream Home in Marshville

CHARLOTTE — Construction wraps in just a few weeks on the St. Jude Dream Home being built in Marshville.

This year, $2.3 million worth of tickets were sold for the chance to win the home.

One room of the home now has a special feature that goes into every dream home.

Every company with a hand in building the home has a spot on the floor of the bonus room

And one by one, reps for those companies are signing. Some, by name; some, with messages of hope for the family who eventually will live in the home.

In the video above, Channel 9’s Deneige Broom spoke with the countless people who donated the materials and labor to build the St. Jude Dream Home.

Open houses begin next month with free tours of the home and some big prizes available.

Tickets to win the home are sold out. A winner will be chosen June 18.

