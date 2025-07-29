Consumer Reports: Protecting yourself from foodborne illnesses

CHARLOTTE — This is the time of year when the risk of foodborne illness is highest. Consumer Reports explains how you can protect yourself.

Bacteria grow more quickly in warm weather, at events like picnics and barbecues, when food temperatures aren’t as controlled.

Consumer Reports says recent outbreaks of foodborne illnesses have some shoppers being extra cautious, but even that isn’t always enough to protect you.

Tens of millions of Americans get sick from contaminated food every year, some of it organic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, recalls linked to E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria jumped 41% from the year before. Related hospitalizations and deaths more than doubled.

“For seniors, very young children, or anyone with a compromised immune system, even consuming a very small amount of these bacteria can be life-threatening,” Consumer Reports’ Lisa Gill said.

According to Consumer Reports, the top offenders from last year were leafy greens, deli meat, onions, cucumbers, organic carrots and basil, eggs, raw milk and cheese, and soft cheeses.

Other common foods can also carry hidden risks, such as raw sprouts, shellfish, uncooked flour, and unpasteurized juices.

Contamination can happen anywhere along the food chain — on the farm, during processing, and even in your own kitchen.

“Recent budget cuts could limit what the food agencies can do,” Gill said. “That’s why it is so important to know how to protect yourself at home.”

Consumer Reports recommends to:

Always cook meat to the right internal temperature. Use a thermometer.

Use separate cutting boards for raw meat and produce.

Clean surfaces thoroughly.

Do not rinse raw meat. That can spread bacteria.

Store meat on the lowest shelf in the fridge.

Never leave food out for longer than two hours or one hour if it’s hot outside.

