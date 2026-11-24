CHARLOTTE — Lead in lipstick is a familiar issue that made headlines 20 years ago, prompting Food and Drug Administration testing and new industry guidelines. Has anything changed since then?

Lipstick is a makeup staple. And because it’s applied directly to the lips, it can be partially ingested, potentially exposing people to harmful ingredients. That’s why Consumer Reports tested 24 lipsticks from popular brands.

First, the good news: most had very low lead levels. The test results were reassuring. Some results were higher than others, but all of the lipsticks tested had pretty low levels of lead.

CR tested top sellers, products marketed as “clean” and “natural,” and brands sold through online marketplaces. CR selected true red shades when available.

All the lipsticks CR tested had lead levels well below the FDA’s recommended limits, and many were at trace amounts.

But there was a range. The highest level, while still low, was found in a less-than-$3 lipstick sold on Temu. After CR contacted Temu, it removed the product from its site.

And price was not a predictor. The lowest lead levels came from a $6 E.L.F. lipstick, while Estée Lauder’s $44 lipstick had comparatively higher levels. Estée Lauder said that “lead and other heavy metals are never intentionally added as ingredients and that these elements occur naturally in the environment.”

It’s hard to be an informed consumer when you’re shopping for cosmetics, because ‘clean’ is not a regulated term, and every company may be using it differently. And lead isn’t an ingredient: it’s a contaminant.

Consumer Reports contacted the companies behind the lipsticks it tested. The Personal Care Products Council, a cosmetics and personal care products trade group, said its members’ products are “extensively tested and deemed safe in accordance with state and federal regulations.”

CR’s advice: Stick with established brands that provide clear ingredient information, be skeptical of “clean” or “natural” claims, and consider reapplying less often.

Company Responses

CR reached out to the companies that make and sell the lipsticks tested, sharing the full test results and to ask about their own policies around testing for contaminants.

Many lipstick manufacturers responded directly. Most of their responses made the point that the levels of contaminants we found were well below what’s permitted by any applicable U.S. regulations – which is true, of course, though there are very few applicable U.S. regulations (and many advocates say that those limits are too permissive).

“We have reviewed the results and note that the reported levels of lead and other trace elements in the tested product are very low,” wrote a spokesperson for Coty, which owns CoverGirl, Gucci Beauty, and Kylie Cosmetics. “Trace levels of certain elements can occur in cosmetic products due to the naturally occurring presence of these substances in mineral-derived pigments and other raw materials.”

CR received similar responses from Dior, Fenty Beauty, Revlon, Shein, and Estée Lauder, which also owns MAC and Clinique. Ilia Beauty noted that “international regulatory agencies recognize that unavoidable trace impurities may be present at very low levels in cosmetics and have established permissible levels for certain heavy metals.” Dior called the levels of lead we found in its Addict Hydrating Shine lipstick (which was 0.05 ppm) “infinitesimal traces.”

Temu, which sold the lipstick that had the highest level of lead in our tests, said the seller of the Yabaolian lipstick had provided them documentation of their heavy-metal testing before they were able to list it on the platform, and that Temu had also tested a sample of the lipstick as part of their own ongoing safety monitoring.

“The results of the sample testing met applicable federal and state requirements,” a Temu spokesperson wrote, adding, “As a precaution, we removed the product from sale and are reviewing CR’s test results with the merchant.”

Aside from the lipstick sold through Temu, the other lipstick in our tests with a lead level averaging over 1 ppm – Washington State’s pending threshold – was the Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick. CR reached out to Mented but did not hear back.

Likewise, Charlotte Tilbury, E.L.F., Merit, The Lip Bar, NARS, TikTok, Wet n Wild, and L’Oréal Groupe (which also owns Maybelline and Nyx Cosmetics) either did not respond or declined to comment on the record.

The Personal Care Products Council, a trade group that represents many of the companies that make the lipsticks we tested, put out a statement after CR contacted its members.

The members’ products, including lipsticks, “are extensively tested and deemed safe in accordance with state and federal regulations,” the PCPC’s statement read. “As FDA has noted, trace amounts of certain elements may be present in some cosmetics that contain naturally occurring mineral-based ingredients, such as pigments or clays. These technically unavoidable trace amounts do not mean a product is unsafe.”

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