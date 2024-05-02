Controversial immigration bill moves through NC senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. — An immigration bill passed a state senate committee, inching closer to becoming law, ABC 11 reports.

House Bill 10 is on it’s third attempt to move through the state government. On Wednesday, legislators with the Senate Rules and Operations Committee moved forward with the bill.

“It is amazing that we have to have a bill like this,” said NCGOP spokesperson Matt Mercer. “It seems to be common sense that law enforcement should cooperate with one another.”

HB10 would require local sheriffs to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if and when they arrest someone and determine they are living in the United States unlawfully.

If the bill becomes law, ICE would receive custody of arrestees after 48 hours of local custody.

Some communities are worried about the implications of the bill.

“North Carolina does not have to be a state where immigrants feel this way,” Lela Ali, co-founder of Muslim Women For, told ABC 11. “We listened to legislators who attempted to pass this bill say this bill with make North Carolinians more safe and will only target people with serious crimes. But we know that is a lie.”

The bill has to pass the State Senate before landing on Governor Roy Cooper’s desk. Cooper is expected to veto it, but organizations like El Pueblo are prepared for legislators to override his veto, moving the bill into law.

“It’s a hateful bill. They paint it as something positive for community members. You know, making it sound like communities will be safer, but the actual implementation of the bill is not what it’s supposed to be,” said El Pueblo executive director Iliana Santillan. “And the sentiment that it sends children, they’re always having to fear their parents coming home, scared of police officers, and they immediately worry about their parents being taken away. So even though they claim this bill is positive and supports our community, it absolutely does not.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff has openly opposed the bill when it’s gone through previous rounds in the House. Channel 9 reached out for an updated comment.

