Convicted felon charged with DUI and firearm possession in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Officers with the Troutman Police Department charged a convicted felon with driving while impaired Sunday.

Police say 49-year-old Thomas Ellis, of Mooresville, was arrested around 10:45 p.m. after a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Charlotte Highway.

Thomas Ellis Screenshot

Officers say they initiated the traffic stop after observing Ellis’ vehicle weaving through traffic and crossing into oncoming lanes. Due to clear signs of impairment, officers conducted field sobriety testing, during which police say Ellis performed poorly. They also discovered he had a firearm with him.

Ellis faces charges of driving while impaired and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

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