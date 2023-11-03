Convicted sex offender who assaulted Union County teen expected in court

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A convicted sex offender accused of driving from Oklahoma to North Carolina to pick up a Union County teen is expected to appear in court.

Christopher Porter, 30, is expected to make an appearance in a Missouri courtroom Friday morning.

Porter faces numerous felony charges, including rape and possession of child pornography.

The Monroe Police Department said he drove to Indian Trail to pick up the teen in October.

They were both later found in Kirkwood, Missouri, which is in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

