Cool off with a swim at Carrigan Farms quarry

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The summer heat is on, and one of the best ways to cool down is to take a dip.

Carrigan Farms in Mooresville is home to a natural, spring-fed oasis. It’s a quarry filled with blue water surrounded by gray granite cliffs and a white-sand beach. Luckily, the farm hosts open swim dates throughout the summer.

Know before you go

It costs $20-$25 per person to swim Monday through Thursday, and $30-$35 Friday through Sunday (and holidays).

Advance reservations are strongly recommended since weekends and some weekdays often sell out. Guests without a reservation are not guaranteed admission.

To make a reservation, a $5 deposit per person is required. On the day of your visit, the remaining admission fee is due when you arrive. The farm accepts cash only.

On open swim days, lifeguards are on duty; however, all swimmers must wear a life jacket unless they have passed the farm’s swim test. You must be 12 or older to take the swim test.

Children age 11 and younger are required to wear a life jacket.

The farm provides life jackets, or you may bring your own.

Open swim admission also includes catch-and-release fishing at the two ponds at the farm which are stocked with bass, bream, and crappie. Be sure to bring your own fishing gear.

