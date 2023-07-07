6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river.

If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing.

Many places require or encourage reservations. Be sure to check each providers website for specific details.

High Mountain Expeditions

Begins and ends at the New River Outpost in Boone

Price: $25 per person, $10 cooler tube

Age restrictions: Children must be 3 or older

Trip length: 2 to 3 hours

Cherokee Rapids

Begins and ends on the Oconaluftee River in Cherokee

Open daily Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend

Price: $14 per person

Age restrictions: Children must be 4 or older

Trip length: 2 to 3 hours

Zen Tubing

Two locations on the French Broad River in Asheville (reservations are required)

Price: $30 for adults and kids; $10 cooler tube ($25 if you bring your own tube)

Age restrictions: Children must be 4 or older

Trip length: 2 to 3 1/2 hours

Deep Creek Tubing

Great Smoky Mountain National Park in Bryson City

Open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend

Price: $7 for an all-day pass

Trip length: Tube as long as you want on the 1-mile stretch

NC Outdoor Adventures

Toe River in Bakersville/Green Mountain

Price: $23 for a single person tube, $50 for a 2-person tube, $20 for children (less than 65 lbs.), $20 cooler tube

Age restrictions: Children must be 3 or older; children 5 and younger must ride with parent

Trip length: 2 to 4 hours

Palmetto Outdoor

Saluda River in West Columbia

Open daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Price: Standard rental cost $20 (more options are available, including “the double” with two seats and room for a cooler)

Age restrictions: Children must be at least 10 years old

Trip length: 3 hours

