6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river.
If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing.
Many places require or encourage reservations. Be sure to check each providers website for specific details.
High Mountain Expeditions
Begins and ends at the New River Outpost in Boone
Price: $25 per person, $10 cooler tube
Age restrictions: Children must be 3 or older
Trip length: 2 to 3 hours
Cherokee Rapids
Begins and ends on the Oconaluftee River in Cherokee
Open daily Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend
Price: $14 per person
Age restrictions: Children must be 4 or older
Trip length: 2 to 3 hours
Zen Tubing
Two locations on the French Broad River in Asheville (reservations are required)
Price: $30 for adults and kids; $10 cooler tube ($25 if you bring your own tube)
Age restrictions: Children must be 4 or older
Trip length: 2 to 3 1/2 hours
Deep Creek Tubing
Great Smoky Mountain National Park in Bryson City
Open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend
Price: $7 for an all-day pass
Trip length: Tube as long as you want on the 1-mile stretch
NC Outdoor Adventures
Toe River in Bakersville/Green Mountain
Price: $23 for a single person tube, $50 for a 2-person tube, $20 for children (less than 65 lbs.), $20 cooler tube
Age restrictions: Children must be 3 or older; children 5 and younger must ride with parent
Trip length: 2 to 4 hours
Palmetto Outdoor
Saluda River in West Columbia
Open daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day
Price: Standard rental cost $20 (more options are available, including “the double” with two seats and room for a cooler)
Age restrictions: Children must be at least 10 years old
Trip length: 3 hours
(Watch below: Top 5 hiking trails in the Charlotte area)
Cox Media Group