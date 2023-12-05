Cooper discusses importance of having the arts in the curriculum

Gov. Roy Cooper visited one of Gaston County’s new A+ schools.

He toured Pinewood Elementary School Tuesday morning, which is one of three in the county that joined the program.

The school integrates arts into all areas of its core curriculum, which is something Cooper believes in.

“There are so many incidences of kids not doing well in math, not doing well in reading and then they come upon the arts, and they find themselves, and they find something good they can do,” the governor said.

Cooper reiterated his message about the need for higher teacher pay raises.

In September, lawmakers passed a budget, which included a range of raises from 3% to 10% over the next two years.









