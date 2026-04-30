New tip in Jordan Smith disappearance prompts police search at Baker’s Creek Park

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police responded to a search at Baker’s Creek Park after receiving a new tip in the five-year disappearance of Jordan Smith.

While no body or skeletal remains were found, officers collected items, including a wig, that will be sent to a lab for further study.

The renewed investigation into Smith’s case was prompted by a local news story that aired a week ago.

Smith, a mother to her son Kohyn and a daughter to Tracie Barbee, disappeared five years ago this month. Barbee has actively sought answers, following up on leads to find her daughter.

Last night, Barbee acted on a tip from Joe Davis, a former park ranger, leading to a search at Baker’s Creek Park.

Barbee, Smith’s mother, expressed her unwavering commitment to the search.

“Got to follow it till the end, whether it’s mine or ours or somebody else’s, we don’t give up on anybody,” Barbee said.

Davis, a former park ranger, provided the lead after watching a Carolinas Unsolved story about Smith last week. Davis stated he had not realized Smith was missing until seeing the broadcast.

“I’ve always believed in helping people, no matter what, at all costs. And so when she was reaching out on the TV, saying, ‘If you know anything, I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’ve seen her.’ I was like, ‘Hey, I got to call this person,’” Davis said, explaining his motivation to assist.

Davis informed Barbee that Smith had distinctive tattoos. He recalled, “She had some real identifiable tattoos on her shoulder.”

Barbee, Davis, along with family and friends, searched an area where Davis believed Smith had stored some belongings. They discovered what they initially believed was human hair, prompting them to alert authorities.

“She thought at first it might be an animal or something, but then when we realized it was a little bit more than that, we went ahead and called it it,” Barbee said.

The Kannapolis Police Department was called to the scene. Officers spent hours investigating the site, utilizing a police dog to search the area. Police confirmed the hair was a wig, and no skeletal remains were located.

Authorities collected other items found at the site for laboratory analysis. Detective Little has served as the lead detective on Smith’s case for the last three years. Barbee recounted a recent interaction with him.

“Detective Little, who has been the detective on Jordan’s case for the last 3 years, he shook my hand, and I said, ‘You know me. I ain’t never gonna go away. And he was like, ‘Good job. Keep at it,’” Barbee said.

Despite the emotional intensity of the past 24 hours, Barbee maintains a hopeful outlook.

“I feel fine; I’m not worried about it. I know it’s all in God’s divine timing, so whatever I get is what I’m supposed to get,” she stated.

The items collected by the Kannapolis Police Department will be sent to a lab to determine if they are connected to Smith. Her family continues to hope for the best and seeks answers.

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