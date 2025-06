CORNELIUS, N.C. — The town of Cornelius denied a rezoning request that would have turned farmland into a business park.

A developer wanted to rezone 36 acres along Bailey Road near Highway 115.

Board members voted against it saying it was not consistent with the town’s land use plan and wasn’t in the best interest of the public.

VIDEO: Cornelius residents voice concern over business park development

‘It’s a problem’: Cornelius residents voice concern over business park development

©2025 Cox Media Group