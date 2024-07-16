Cornelius fire department trying new 48-hour schedule

CORNELIUS, N.C. — How would you feel about a 48-hour work shift if it meant you got the next four days off?

That’s what full-time employees of one local fire department will be trying out soon.

The Cornelius Lemley Fire Rescue Department is changing its rotations on a trial basis. For the next six months, they’ll work 48 hours in a row before getting out for 96 hours.

The goal is to see if the new schedule will reduce fatigue, increase family time, and reduce fuel cost for people driving to work.

After the six-month trial ends, those employees will decide if they want to make the schedule permanent.

