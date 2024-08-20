Cornelius leaders vote to support Red Line sales tax proposal

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Town of Cornelius Board of Commissioners have voted in support of the Red Line sales tax proposal for its new transit plan Monday.

The proposal includes a one-cent sales tax hike that needs approval in order to move the plan forward.

According to the draft legislation, the Red Line project will only extend outside Mecklenburg County with the approval of Mooresville and Iredell County.

Charlotte’s purchase of the Red Line will be reimbursed by the newly formed transit authority. The legislation requires 50% of the Red Line to be finished before the completion of any other rail project. It also outlines a 60-40 split for transit versus road revenue. Of that split, there is a 40% limit on rail and a 20% minimum on buses. According to the legislation, 40% will go to roads. The road revenue will be directly distributed to municipalities.

Town distributions will be calculated through a combination of a proportional share of local road miles, population, and relative transit service, according to the draft legislation.

Charlotte’s distribution will be the remainder of road revenue following town distribution.

Cornelius leaders are hoping that the proposal will be approved by voters if it goes on the ballot.

