Cosmic Takeover Tour to touch down in Charlotte next year

CHARLOTTE — The Cosmic Takeover Tour is set to bring its glow-in-the-dark baseball spectacle to Truist Field in Charlotte in 2026.

Following a completely sold-out tour in 2025, Cosmic Baseball is thrilled to announce that Truist Field will be one of the stops on their 2026 tour. Fans can now enter a ticket lottery through the Cosmic Baseball website to secure their chance to witness the unique event.

Cosmic Baseball has been gaining attention for its innovative approach to America’s favorite pastime, turning traditional baseball games into electrifying, neon-fueled parties. The tour features teams like the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis, who play under black lights with neon uniforms and UV-reactive baseballs.

The Cosmic Takeover Tour has been featured on major platforms such as The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, and MLB Network.

