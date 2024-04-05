Local

Council to vote on $12.8M project to upgrade NoDa road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Matheson Avenue improvement plan Charlotte City Council is voting Monday on a project to upgrade a NoDa road.

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is voting Monday on a project to upgrade a NoDa road.

The $12.8 million project would improve Matheson Avenue from North Tryon Street to Jordan Place.

If approved, it would help address one of the most dangerous blocks on Charlotte’s High Injury Network.

Current plans call for reducing Matheson Avenue from four lanes to two. They’ll build new sidewalks and a bike lane to connect to the Cross Charlotte Trail.

The project is slated for completion in 2027.

