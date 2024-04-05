Council to vote on $12.8M project to upgrade NoDa road

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is voting Monday on a project to upgrade a NoDa road.

The $12.8 million project would improve Matheson Avenue from North Tryon Street to Jordan Place.

#CLTCC will vote Monday on a $12.8 million project to upgrade Matheson Avenue from North Tryon Street to Jordan Place. Plans call for reducing Matheson from 4 lanes to 2, building new sidewalks and building a cycle track to connect to the XCLT Tail. 2027 finish date @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/KshXTqwAnU — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 5, 2024

If approved, it would help address one of the most dangerous blocks on Charlotte’s High Injury Network.

Current plans call for reducing Matheson Avenue from four lanes to two. They’ll build new sidewalks and a bike lane to connect to the Cross Charlotte Trail.

The project is slated for completion in 2027.

