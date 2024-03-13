New bar taking over space in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Cory Duran is looking to create a bar for bar lovers in NoDa.

The People’s Market owner has snapped up the former Protagonist space for a new concept. He hopes to open The Writer’s Room — a nod to the books he’s written — before summer at 3123 N. Davidson St. That storefront is located at North Davidson and East 35th streets.

“The opportunity just kind of landed in my lap,” Duran says. “It just felt like it was something I needed to do to get back to the neighborhood.”

