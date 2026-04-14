Councilmembers question taxpayer ask for already announced gospel award show

CHARLOTTE — The 2026 Stellar Awards, a prominent gospel awards show, is being held in Charlotte in August at the Spectrum Center. There was a big press conference featuring musical guests to announce Charlotte’s selection.

On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council found out there will be a taxpayer ask for the event. Some city councilmembers want to know why this is coming after the event was already announced for Charlotte.

“It feels like that vote and ask should be done ahead of the big announcement and the press conferences,” Councilmember Dante Anderson said.

City manager Marcus Jones said the undetermined amount of money will either come from the tourism fund or the general fund. Councilmember Dimple Ajmera says she would not be in favor of using general fund dollars because the city has other priorities.

“If there is a general fund ask, we should have had that conversation yesterday,” she said.

Councilmember Malcom Graham helped recruit the Stellar Awards to Charlotte and says he kept the city manager and mayor in the loop on every step of the process. CRVA CEO Steve Bagwell says the state’s Major Events Fund is expected to contribute $995K. This fund is composed of money earned through sports betting taxes.

The city manager defended the potential taxpayer funding needed for the event.

“It would not be different from any other sponsorships the city has had in the past,” Jones said.

Channel 9 has reached out to the city of Charlotte for comment.

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