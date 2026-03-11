Charlotte to host Stellar Gospel Music Awards this summer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte will host a major event celebrating gospel artists this summer.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards will be taped on Aug. 15.

Officials celebrated the announcement on Tuesday.

There will be Steller Plus events happening the week before.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority called it a major win for the city’s hospitality sector. The founder of the Stellar Awards said the Queen City was a perfect fit.

“Bringing the Stellar Awards here is not only a natural fit, but it allows us to expand the reach and impact of gospel music in a city that embraces both tradition and innovation, especially gospel music,” said Don Jackson, Stellar Awards founder.

This will be the 41st year of the awards show and is the longest-running African American gospel music awards show on television.

