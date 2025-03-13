Counterfeit airbags sold on Facebook Marketplace, NC authorities warn

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Department of Transportation engineer has pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit airbags, posing a significant safety risk to drivers.

Mateen Alina-Ghian imported approximately 2,500 fake airbags from London to Raleigh between May 2022 and April 2024, according to prosecutors.

“I was dumbfounded that someone could do that,” said David Sheehan, an automotive technician with decades of experience, expressing disbelief over the sale of counterfeit airbags.

The counterfeit airbags were sold on Facebook Marketplace under the profiles “matt autoparts” and “medo smith”.

Testing revealed that these airbags often malfunctioned, either not fully inflating or inflating late, which could lead to severe consequences in the event of a car accident.

Investigators found that the counterfeit products were marked with fake logos of major car manufacturers, including Honda, Chevrolet, General Motors, and Toyota.

Sheehan emphasized the importance of ensuring airbag authenticity, advising car owners to have their airbags checked at a dealership to confirm they are genuine.

He noted that the case was discussed in his state inspection class, highlighting the shock among his peers that profit was prioritized over safety.

The sale of counterfeit airbags underscores the critical need for vigilance in vehicle safety, as faulty safety equipment can have dire consequences.

Car owners are urged to verify the authenticity of their airbags to ensure their safety on the road.

VIDEO: Fake license tags are common in North Carolina. This county is cracking down on them.

Fake license tags are common in North Carolina. This county is cracking down on them.









©2025 Cox Media Group