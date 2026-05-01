‘Man could have died’: Neighbors say GPS sends drivers down private roads

WINGATE, N.C. — Olin Austin and neighbors are urging Google to update maps due to emergency vehicles and delivery drivers being directed down private roads. This poses safety risks and security issues for local residents.

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Austin and his father run a Wingate farm. They look across the street and see a gravel road with a sign that reads, “Dead End Private Road.”

Austin says videos captured emergency vehicles going up the road, having to turn around, and coming back.

“The GPS was trying to send them up the side road right here and neighbors have tried and tried and tried to get that cut off because it’s not a road,” Austin told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

“The ambulance kept just hitting a dead end and couldn’t get around, and, eventually, we had to get him to finally go around and follow us,” he added. “The man could have died while they’re trying to get there.”

And Austin says he has a similar issue on his property, as well. He has a private road across his farm, but he says Google thinks it’s a good path from Old Highway 74 to Highway 74 itself. He put up a sign that reads, “Road Closed Do Not Enter.”

“We get a lot of high-speed delivery drivers,” he said.

Austin also raises chickens, so he says it’s a security issue having strangers cut through his property.

Stoogenke tested and confirmed that Google directs drivers to use both roads that Austin worries about.

He and the neighbors are asking Google to update their maps. The company didn’t respond in time for this report.

But Stoogenke still hopes to help by getting the word out.

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