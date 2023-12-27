Counterfeit versions of Ozempic reported nationwide, FDA says

WASHINGTON — The FDA is warning about counterfeit versions of the diabetes medication that’s also being used for weight loss.

The agency has seized thousands of knockoffs of Ozempic, a drug approved for adults with type 2 diabetes.

But because it leads to weight loss, there has been a rise in demand nationwide, which has led to the production of counterfeits.

Five illnesses tied to the fake versions have been reported. Now the FDA and the makers of the drug are testing the counterfeits to see if they include ingredients that are not approved.

“There is no way to figure out what the medication inside the pen is and whether it’s going to be beneficial or harmful,” said Dr. Malek Cheikh with MedStar Health.

The FDA is advising wholesalers, pharmacies, and healthcare workers on how to make sure they have authentic Ozempic.

They also encourage patients to double-check their medications serial numbers, on the FDA’s website.

