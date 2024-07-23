Couple charged after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A couple has been charged after an 11-month-old overdosed after being exposed to drugs Saturday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a 911 call about an unconscious baby who was not breathing at home on Sides Road.

At the scene, officials found the mother of the child running out of a camper, holding the unconscious infant.

Life-saving measures were then performed and the baby was given Narcan. The 11-month-old was then taken to a children’s hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

The mother of the baby, later identified as Jamie Robertson, told deputies that she had fixed the infant’s baby bottle using water from a water bottle that she had gotten out of her father’s vehicle.

Robertson then said she, her daughter, and James Danielson all fell asleep in the bed. But when she woke up, her daughter was gasping for air and struggling to breathe. Robertson then called 911, according to deputies.

Deputies said a search of the camper revealed unsanitary conditions along with various items of drug paraphernalia, drug residue, and uncapped syringes.

Robertson and Danielson would both later admit that they had injected fentanyl while in bed with the infant before falling asleep.

James Walter Danielson Jr. and Jamie Larisa Robertson

The couple was then charged with felony neglect, child abuse that caused serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. They are both being held at the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000.00 secured bond, according to deputies.

Deputies said the Department of Social Services has been contacted, and the 11-month-old has been released from the hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery.

