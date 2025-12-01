‘Want to cry’: Couple fighting with HOA may lose their house

CHARLOTTE — Changming He says his wife likes to collect furniture and fixtures.

He says they had to store them in the backyard of their south Charlotte home, because there’s no room inside the house.

But his HOA considered the items trash and said they had to go.

Then, the fines started. April: $400. 10 days later: $1,000 more. A week after that: $800 more. And so on until, at last check: $7,824.55.

He says he can’t afford the tab and doesn’t want to get rid of the items because they’re so meaningful to his wife. So the HOA did what HOAs can do: got a lien on the house and started foreclosure proceedings. The court hearing is Dec. 8.

“I even want to cry,” he said. “We feel terrified. We feel quite frustrat[ed]. Because we may become homeless.”

It can be hard to win a fight with your HOA. After all, you agree to live by their rules when you move into the neighborhood. That said, Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says, if you have an issue:

Try to get the support of your neighbors. Strength in numbers. Try meeting with the board as a group, not by yourself. You may want to consult a lawyer. Just know it may cost you.

Stoogenke called and emailed the law firm that represents the HOA, but didn’t hear back in time for this report.

